Sophie Turner stands by controversial rape scene in Game of Thrones

English actor Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO show Game of Thrones, recently opened up about the show’s controversial marital rape scene.

In an interview with a magazine, Sophie addressed the scene which appeared on the episode Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken of the fifth season where Sansa is assaulted by her husband Ramsay Bolton.

Sophie, who was 19 when the episode aired, felt it brought a very important topic to light.

“I did feel—and still do—that Game of Thrones shone a light on things that many people were like 'Oh god, you can’t show that kind of thing'—and I understand it can be triggering—I totally understand that point of view. But I did feel we were actually doing a lot of justice to women and the fight women have had to fight for hundreds of thousands of years—the patriarchy, being treated as objects, and being constantly sexually assaulted—I don’t think there’s one woman I know who hasn’t had a form of that,” she said.

The 29-year-old, who was merely 13 when she first featured on the epic fantasy, had faced a similar predicament in the earlier seasons.