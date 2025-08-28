Pedro Pascal in talks to lead filmmaker Todd Haynes’ De Noche

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to board the cast of filmmaker Todd Haynes’ upcoming same-sex drama De Noche.

Pedro Pascal in Todd Haynes’ next?

The news comes a year after Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix’s sudden departure from the film led to the project’s cancellation. If the deal is finalised, Pedro would star opposite Danny Ramirez in the movie, according to an American news outlet. The two actors will play a corrupt cop and his younger lover as they flee 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico.

Last year, Joaquin dropped out of the gay drama film just five days before filming was set to begin in Guadalajara.

A source close to the production told the outlet that the Joker actor got cold feet over the project, for which he had developed the screenplay with Todd and Jon Raymond. The film was intended to receive an NC-17 rating due to its graphic sex scenes.

During the press tour for his 2023 Netflix film May December, Todd told IndieWire that Joaquin was the driving force behind the project.