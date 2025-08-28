Original Harry Potter director on reboot: What’s the point

Chris Columbus, who worked on the original Harry Potter films, has questioned the upcoming HBO reboot of the beloved book series by J K Rowling.

Chris Columbus opens up on Harry Potter reboot

Chris, who directed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, had previously supported the reboot.

However, recent pictures of Nick Frost as Hagrid made the director rethink the point of a reboot as they seemed similar to the ones Robbie Coltrane wore in the film series.