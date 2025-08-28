Cinema

Original Harry Potter director on reboot: What’s the point

Chris, who directed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, had previously supported the reboot
Original Harry Potter director on reboot: What’s the point
A still from the original Harry Potter series
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Chris Columbus, who worked on the original Harry Potter films, has questioned the upcoming HBO reboot of the beloved book series by J K Rowling.

Chris Columbus opens up on Harry Potter reboot

Chris, who directed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, had previously supported the reboot.

However, recent pictures of Nick Frost as Hagrid made the director rethink the point of a reboot as they seemed similar to the ones Robbie Coltrane wore in the film series.

Original Harry Potter director on reboot: What’s the point
From reshmi to zafrani: This kebab fest is a feast for the senses

“So, I’m seeing these photographs… and wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?” Chris said.

“I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same,” he said on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

Chris is now busy with his upcoming book adaptation The Thursday Murder Club starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

HBO's Harry Potter is now under production and is set to debut in 2027.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Original Harry Potter director on reboot: What’s the point
Harry Potter reboot: First look at Nick Frost as Hagrid
Harry Potter

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com