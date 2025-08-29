While Travis Kelce celebrates engagement, Ex Kayla Nicole drops her own good news
As the world and social media is buzzing over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole shared her good news. She took a different route and chose to share a piece of her family news. Rather than addressing the high-profile engagement, Kayla used her Instagram to spotlight her younger sister’s accomplishments.
Kayla Nicole shifts focus to family news amid ex Travis Kelce engagement news
On her Instagram story, Kayla proudly posted, “My little sister Layla just transferred to Langston University, a HBCU, where she’s suiting up for the women’s basketball team.” The post reflected both her pride as a big sister and her commitment to supporting Layla’s journey. Kayla also encouraged her followers to help support the program. She wrote, “They’re raising funds to support the program this season, and every dollar truly helps these women chase their dreams on and off the court,” adding, “If you can, tap the link below to donate and show some love to Layla and the LU Lady Lions.”
Her announcement on Instagram came just as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has announced their engagement. The couple have been dominating headlines and had set the internet on a buzzing zone. Kayla, had dated the NFL star on and off for five years before their split in 2022. She has been candid in the past about the backlash she has faced since Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift became public in 2023.
Reflecting on the negativity, Nicole previously admitted in an interview, "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn’t impact me, even to this day. You could go to my most recent posts, and people would be debating why I am worthless," she revealed, adding, "It is nothing to do with me. I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."
