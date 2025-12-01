Five celeb couples who opted for intimate weddings like Samantha–Raj

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding brought attention to a growing preference among public figures: ceremonies that feel personal rather than produced. These weddings don’t chase volume or visibility; they keep the focus on the handful of people who hold real space in the couple’s lives.
Did you know that these celebrity couples exuded pure love and minimum fanfare during their marriage?
Their wedding took place at home in Mumbai, without any fanfare. No hotel ballroom, no staged backdrop — just their apartment, their families, and sunlight streaming through rooms familiar to them. It looked and felt like a personal milestone rather than a public event.
Although held at a well-known fort property in Rajasthan, the celebrations were tightly controlled. The guest list was small, the phone restrictions strict, and the ceremonies ran on their own time. What could have easily turned into a spectacle was kept deliberately contained.
Their wedding carried an easy, thoughtful energy. Décor was minimal, clothing understated, and the ceremony was conducted by a woman priest. The choices reflected the couple’s own approach rather than industry expectations.
Their celebrations moved across a few heritage venues, yet the gatherings remained intimate. The couple avoided heavy production and leaned into a relaxed, familiar mood with people they trusted.
Their ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore stayed close to their own comfort. Around thirty guests attended. The setting was simple, the rituals unhurried, and the atmosphere quiet enough for the couple to actually take it in, rather than perform it.
These weddings aren’t making a larger statement; they simply show a shift in what some couples want — a setting where they can actually see and speak to the people present, and where the day feels like their own rather than something staged for an audience.