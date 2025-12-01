Five celeb couples who opted for intimate weddings like Samantha–Raj

Did you know that these celebrity couples exuded pure love and minimum fanfare during their marriage?

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Their wedding took place at home in Mumbai, without any fanfare. No hotel ballroom, no staged backdrop — just their apartment, their families, and sunlight streaming through rooms familiar to them. It looked and felt like a personal milestone rather than a public event.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Although held at a well-known fort property in Rajasthan, the celebrations were tightly controlled. The guest list was small, the phone restrictions strict, and the ceremonies ran on their own time. What could have easily turned into a spectacle was kept deliberately contained.

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi

Their wedding carried an easy, thoughtful energy. Décor was minimal, clothing understated, and the ceremony was conducted by a woman priest. The choices reflected the couple’s own approach rather than industry expectations.