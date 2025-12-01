Silambarasan unveils rugged new look for Vetri Maaran’s Arasan, fans go wild

The film’s promo begins humorously, featuring director Nelson as himself. Simbu, in conversation with Nelson, insists that the story he is about to narrate is entirely true — the killers, victims, names, and locations. He requests Nelson to include a disclaimer, explaining that many of the cases he is referring to are still under trial. A nervous Nelson agrees, and the makers quickly display a disclaimer on screen.

Simbu then mentions that his own case is up for hearing and promises to return with more details. As he heads to court, his lawyer briefs him on what to say. When the judge accuses him of committing three murders in one night and asks for his plea, Simbu denies involvement — yet the visuals imply that he is indeed responsible for the killings.

The promo strongly hints that Arasan will explore an untold chapter from the universe of Vada Chennai. While speculation had been rife about Vada Chennai 2, Vetrimaaran recently clarified that Arasan, starring Simbu, is not a direct sequel. However, it will take place within the same world.

The cast of Arasan also includes Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

