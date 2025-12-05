Sabrina Carpenter feels her album Man’s Best Friend cover was misunderstood

Singer Sabrina Carpenter feels that she was trying to showcase how women are "emotionally yanked" around in relationships with the controversial cover for her album titled Man's Best Friend.

Sabrina Carpenter on the controversy around Man’s Best Friend cover

The 26-year-old singer sparked controversy earlier this year with the cover for the record, which depicted her on all fours with her hair being tugged by a faceless figure.

"It was about how people try to control women, and how I felt emotionally yanked around by these relationships that I had, and how much power you're allowing yourself to give them,” Sabrina said in an interview.

She added, "It meant one thing to me and 100 things to other people, and I was looking at it going, 'That's valid. Mine's valid. What's for dinner?' Not to bypass the weight that it did carry for some people. I saw it and was like, 'That's a great point. It wasn't the point I was trying to make.'"