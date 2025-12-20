Rapper Wiz Khalifa smokes weed at Romania Gig, handed 9-month prison term

The American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison by a Romanian court following a drug possession charge that stems from an appearance at a high-profile festival last summer. This final ruling, given by the Constanța Court of Appeal on Thursday December 18, 2025, brought a significant escalation to this highly publicized case, which had underlined Romania's zero tolerance for narcotics.

The incident at Beach, Please!

The legal saga kicked off in July 2024 at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinești, a fashionable resort on the Black Sea coast. While headlining, the 38-year-old artist—born Cameron Jibril Thomaz—was seen smoking a fat, hand-rolled cannabis cigarette on stage while performing his hit Young, Wild & Free.

Romanian police subsequently detained the Pittsburgh rapper, saying he possessed about 18.5 grams of cannabis. He was detained for a short period and then released, but the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) pressed charges for the "possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption."