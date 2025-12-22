Saumya Tandon shares BTS from Dhurandhar; breaks down famous slap scene

About her entry scene in the Dhurandhar she comments, “This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. It’s such a beautifully written scene, and I never expected this response. [ Aditya Dhar] you’ve changed the game by creating a true masterpiece, and by showing that casting isn’t about who is who, but about who truly fits the character and can do justice to the part. Your honesty reinforces the belief that good content always wins.”

Also, did you know that contrasting popular beliefs, which states she slapped Akshay seven times, she had actually slapped him just once. She says, “In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son’s death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us. And yes, I slapped Akshay once (not seven times!)-for real- during his close-up, after Aditya insisted it had to be authentic. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take.”