Saumya Tandon shares BTS from Dhurandhar; breaks down famous slap scene

Saumya Tandon’s portrayal of Ulfat as Rehman Dakait’s wife in Dhurandhar is getting immense praise. From looking absolutely stunning in costumes which give off nothing less than regal vibes to her famous slapping scene, her performance came under the spotlight. Saumya’s performance is a mix of royalty, love, pain, anger, revenge and more. In her latest social media post, the actor herself breaks down the experience, even highlighting her equation with Akshay Khanna and how the famous slap scene was shot.
Sharing a carousel of photographs, Saumya breaks them down in the captions, explaining the emotion behind each one of them. The first two photographs are her introduction scenes, where she was shooting with Akshay in Amritsar. She writes, “This was the very first scene I shot for the film, in Amritsar, where we see Rehman Dakait’s haveli. It was November last year, and I was a mix of nerves and excitement. My first morning shot was with Akshay lighting his cigarette, silently urging him to take revenge.”
She further shares her desire to pair with Akshay again and work with him in the future, “Akshay is pure magic. We barely had a chance to talk, but the moment the camera rolled, there was an instant connection. I truly feel we share a wonderful chemistry. It’s an absolute dream to have a co-actor like him-such a pure artist, with so much to learn from. More than anything, it’s a joy to perform with someone of his calibre. I truly hope we’re paired together again someday. Praying.”
About her entry scene in the Dhurandhar she comments, “This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. It’s such a beautifully written scene, and I never expected this response. [ Aditya Dhar] you’ve changed the game by creating a true masterpiece, and by showing that casting isn’t about who is who, but about who truly fits the character and can do justice to the part. Your honesty reinforces the belief that good content always wins.”
Also, did you know that contrasting popular beliefs, which states she slapped Akshay seven times, she had actually slapped him just once. She says, “In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son’s death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us. And yes, I slapped Akshay once (not seven times!)-for real- during his close-up, after Aditya insisted it had to be authentic. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take.”
From introduction to pain, she now moves to celebrations. “This scene is from the Eid celebration in our haveli. The space was breathtaking, and the art department did an extraordinary job creating such authentic Pakistani décor. I really hope you all notice and appreciate their beautiful work. I genuinely felt transported to that era-it all felt incredibly Real”