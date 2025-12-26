Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Bibriti Chatterjee on why patience is essential to building a lasting acting career

A

I am actually numb, to be really honest, still processing the responses and a bit overwhelmed because of so much appreciation. I am getting tongue-tied right now to talk about it. To be a part of this stellar cast is an accomplishment in itself, and getting accepted and appreciated for my work is an additional bonus. To work alongside such stalwarts as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Bharat Kaul, among others, was a huge opportunity for me to prove myself. It was a break-or-make role, and I wanted to give my best, and the response was overwhelming. I am just grateful, feeling very surreal to sum it up.