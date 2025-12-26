Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Devlina Kumar on how she wears many hats
She is a dancer, a teacher and at the same time, making a mark as an actress, that too all on her own. Having a popular politician as a father and Uttam Kumar’s grandson as her husband hasn’t made her career path any smoother, and Devlina Kumar has proven many times over how to shine on her own without any entitlement. This year, she has given an almost impeccable performance in Tathagata Mukherjee’s family drama Raas. We talk with Devlina, who took a harder path and held her own ground, creating a distinct space for herself.
Raktabeej 2 and then Raas—your performances in both the films have been praised by the audience. How does it feel?
It feels great, especially for Raas, because it’s the first time I’ve had an opportunity to showcase more varied shades of a character. Generally, to date, I have been doing very meaningful characters, but most of them have had short screen presence and have been in multi-starrer movies, and it’s a challenge to make yourself visible on screen. I was highly praised for Raas, and I am thankful to the people and my director, Tathagata, for the opportunity.
Are these performances leading to further offers?
Yes, thankfully, I always got offers. They were not too many in numbers but meaningful ones, and I chose according to my intuitions in terms of what kind of work I want to be associated with. I do make mistakes at times, but every mistake is a learning step, and in the end, what you do today, paves the path for the future. So, I try to be cautious, and I have a few offers coming in which I will choose with discretion.
You are young and talented, yet offers in the Bengali film industry are few and far between. What’s the reason behind this, do you feel?
In our profession, apart from talent, you need a lot of luck, and at times I did feel I was stuck and not progressing in terms of my acting career, but you never know when opportunity knocks on the door. I didn’t know Raas would happen to me in 2025, but it did. Luck didn’t favour me much, and I am also bad at PR, and I hardly go anywhere. Also, I do think people feel a little intimidated because I come from a place of power, and they just associate it with some kind of negative anecdotes that also don’t work in my favour.
Do you feel you often have to bear the brunt for not having the conventional “heroine” looks?
Yes, if you speak of conventional heroine looks, I would have definitely loved to look like a Deepika Padukone. But yes, the parameters are changing. But the kind of movies I have always wanted to do since childhood, like dancing in chiffon saris and just romancing the heroes, still require a certain kind of look, a certain stature and height, so maybe deep down somewhere in our subconscious, the conventional heroine looks still do matter.
What keeps you going as an actor?
I love the camera, and I am happy when I am in front of it. When someone applauds me for my acting skills, that really keeps me going.
In all these years of struggle, what are the lessons you have picked up?
The struggle is still on, and what I have learnt is that the times don’t remain the same; they keep changing, and you have to work out your own ways for your own ideas at times. For example, I wanted to be a part of a certain kind of music video on Tagore songs, which have been made in our industry for the past couple of years. I didn’t get an opportunity, so I opened a YouTube channel and tried to do something along those lines. I did a pretty good job out of it and got appreciated. So, I think you have to work on your own ideas and also find out your own ways at times.
What kind of movies do you love watching?
I love watching late 90s and early 2000s Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan movies. Lately, I’ve watched a lot of Tarun Majumdar films, as those films inspire Raas. Currently, I am re-watching films by Rituparno Ghosh from a more mature perspective. I finished watching Choker Bali yesterday.
What kind of characters do you want to explore on screen?
I want to explore everything, from dancing in chiffon saris to being a corporate girl, to do an item number, to do action and anything on the screen that makes me happy.
Any Tollywood directors you want to work with?
I would love to work with everyone. I love Kaushik Ganguly’s work, and I want to work with Shiboprosad Mukerjee and Nandita Roy as a protagonist. And I want to work with Tathagata Mukherjee over and over again, for the way he treats you and readies you is a complete delight. I would again like to work with Raajhorshee De, who has given me a lot of meaty roles that I don’t think anybody would have given me.
Tell us about your upcoming projects, both in films and dance.
I have a dance number in the upcoming film, Erao Manush. Then, I have started working on a film, Tomake Bujhi Na Priyo. In January, I have a performance in Guruvayur temple where I have attempted to rephrase Bhanusingher Padaboli from Radha’s perspective, and ahead of Valentine’s Day, there is a stage show with two eminent singers of Kolkata followed by Chandalika in March.
Pictures: Somnath Roy
Hair: Debjit Das
Makeup: Surojit Sarkar
Outfits: Suravika S
Jewellery: Style Addict, Divinus, Advaya
Styling: Poulami Gupta
Location and food: Eloise- The Bistro
