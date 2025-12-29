Year Ender 2025: The biggest newsmakers and flare-ups that shook B-town

B-town has witnessed some of the biggest scandals and rows in 2025. Be it interpersonal dynamics between the members of the fraternity, security threats or trade wars, the industry has been through a dramatic year.
As the year draws to close, here are some of the biggest controversies that shook up B-town:
Saif Ali Khan stabbing: At the start of the year, Saif was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his Bandra residence. The intruder attempted a robbery at the actor’s house when the two ended up in a scuffle in the wee hours. The actor was seriously injured, sparking widespread discussion about celebrity security and public concern.
Sardaar Ji 3 makers casting Pakistani talents: The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film drew a lot of criticism over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir following Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor. The controversy reflected broader tensions in cross-border casting choices. Diljit decided not to release the film in India.
Shilpa Shetty deepfake: The Bombay High Court ruled that manipulated AI videos of the actress must be deleted, highlighting rising concerns over AI misuse and personality rights online.
Deepika Padukone’s high-profile exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Deepika opted out of ‘Spirit’ and was shown the door by the makers of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. This came amid reported disagreements over working conditions (like eight-hour shift demands) and contract terms, sparking industry debates on work-life balance and fairness.
Hera Pheri 3 casting: The behind-the-scenes conflicts among actors and producers created public friction around this eagerly awaited franchise.
Bhool Chuk Maaf release dispute: A clash between theatre chain PVR Inox and the filmmakers over releasing the movie directly on streaming led to courtroom drama about rights and exclusivity windows.
Ranveer Singh Kantara controversy: The actor found himself at the centre of a controversy when his playful reference to cultural elements in Kantara: Chapter 1 sparked online criticism and forced him to apologise for the perceived insensitivity.
Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3: Akshaye Khanna, who impressed audiences with his recent roles, has unexpectedly opted out of Drishyam 3, igniting significant industry chatter and media coverage. Media reports suggest the split stemmed from disagreements over remuneration and creative aspects of his role. After a string of strong performances, the actor is said to have sought a substantial fee increase, with figures like INR 21 crore being mentioned, which the ‘Drishyam 3’ makers were reportedly uncomfortable matching within their budget.