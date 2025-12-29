Year Ender 2025: The biggest newsmakers and flare-ups that shook B-town

B-town has witnessed some of the biggest scandals and rows in 2025. Be it interpersonal dynamics between the members of the fraternity, security threats or trade wars, the industry has been through a dramatic year.

All you need to know about the biggest B-town dramas of 2025

As the year draws to close, here are some of the biggest controversies that shook up B-town:

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: At the start of the year, Saif was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his Bandra residence. The intruder attempted a robbery at the actor’s house when the two ended up in a scuffle in the wee hours. The actor was seriously injured, sparking widespread discussion about celebrity security and public concern.

Sardaar Ji 3 makers casting Pakistani talents: The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film drew a lot of criticism over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir following Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor. The controversy reflected broader tensions in cross-border casting choices. Diljit decided not to release the film in India.

Shilpa Shetty deepfake: The Bombay High Court ruled that manipulated AI videos of the actress must be deleted, highlighting rising concerns over AI misuse and personality rights online.