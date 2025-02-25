Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Banerjee and more stars flock to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj's sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, has become a magnet for spiritual seekers, including a wave of Bollywood celebrities. The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a once-in-twelve-year event, witnessed a significant influx of stars to the deeply religious gathering including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajkummar Rao.
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Katrina Kaif visited Maha Kumbh 2025 ahead of Shivratri
Katrina Kaif, accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal made the trip to Maha Kumbh yesterday. The duo took a holy dip and also participated in the evening bhajan session. Videos circulating online show Katrina, clad in a radiant yellow ensemble, attentively listening to the Hare Rama bhajan.
Other names who were in attendance are Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, and actor Abhishek Banerjee. The group engaged in sacred rituals, including a holy dip in the Ganges and the performance of the Ganga Aarti. Clips captured their participation in the Aarti, contributing to the serene and spiritual ambience of the evening.
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has drawn millions of devotees, sadhus, and pilgrims from across the globe, all seeking spiritual purification and blessings. Prior to their visit, other prominent people, including Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, and the Ambani family, had also made their pilgrimage to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela.
A huge turnout of pilgrims is expected at Maha Kumbh this year for Shivratri; as attendees from all over the country aspire for the final holy bath on Mahashivratri. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will end on Wednesday with the Maha Shivratri snan.