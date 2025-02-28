Gene Hackman was more than an everyman: A respectful tribute

One of the greatest American actors of the 20th century was voted “least likely to succeed” by his first theatre school, wasn’t a star until he was 40 and possessed a face he once described as “your everyday mineworker”.

Gene Hackman, a 6-foot-2 ex-Marine from Danville, Illinois, and a self-described “big lummox kind of person” was as hard to define an actor as he was an unlikely star. “Everyman” was the most common label for Hackman, but even that seems to fall short for a performer capable of such volcanic intensity, such danger.

How did Gene Hackman die?

“He’s one of the ones who are willing to plunge their arm into the fire as far as it can go,’’ said Arthur Penn, who directed him in three films, including the one that earned Hackman his first Oscar nomination, Bonnie and Clyde.

Hackman was found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said Thursday. He was 95.

Hackman’s death, mourned across the film industry, renewed an old conundrum: How do you describe Gene Hackman? It was never one, easy-to-pinpoint thing that epitomised the actor. It was the totality of his live-wire screen presence. His characters were so real, you could have sworn they walked in right off the street.

Like Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle. Though one of Hackman’s defining roles, in William Friedkin’s The French Connection, Hackman initially recoiled from the character’s violence and racism. But in Hackman’s hands, Popeye Doyle was a gritty artifact of real life. Guys like this exist. Whether a character was sympathetic or not didn’t enter into it.

“That’s not important to me,” Hackman once said. “I want to make you believe this could be a human being.”

Across an incredible array of movies — The Conversation, Night Moves, The Poseidon Adventure, Mississippi Burning, Hoosiers, The Birdcage, The Royal Tenenbaums — Hackman was, unfailingly, real. At the time of his death, it had been more than two decades since Hackman retired from acting. But time has done nothing to diminish the pugnacious rage, or the sweet sensitivity, of Hackman’s finest performances.

“American movies have always had certain kinds of self-styled actors who shouldn’t be stars but are,” Penn said. “Gene is in the company of Bogart, Tracy, and Cagney.”

That he seemed so comfortable far away from Hollywood only furthered the mythology of Hackman, who never showed even a little bit of interest in celebrity. In 2001, Hackman told a leading US publication he wasn’t sure where his Oscar statues were. “Maybe they’re packed somewhere,” he said.

“If you look at yourself as a star you’ve already lost something in the portrayal of any human being,” Hackman told another newspaper in 1989. “I need to wear that hair shirt. I need to keep myself on the edge and keep as pure as possible.”

The nature of that edge propelled Hackman through a blazing career that compressed movie star and character actor into one. Hackman sometimes spoke about the source of his drive. His father left when he was 13, departing with only a wave to his son who watched him go from a friend’s yard.

“It was a real adios. It was so precise. Maybe that’s why I became an actor. I doubt I would have become so sensitive to human behavior if that hadn’t happened to me as a child — if I hadn’t realized how much one small gesture can mean,” said Hackman.

His youth was spent drifting. He quit high school after a blow-up with his basketball coach — an ironic beginning for an actor whose Norman Dale in Hoosiers is probably the quintessential hardwood mentor in movies. He joined the Marines at 16. He was a poor Marine, he said, who chafed at authority.