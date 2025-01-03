Following the OTT release of the movie Bougainvillea, Jyothirmayi is all set to embrace the New Year

How did you bag your role in Bougainvillea?

First, Amal Neerad (her husband and director of Bougainvillea) read the novel Ruthinte Lokam by Lajo Jose and asked me to read the book. I really liked it. I told him, “It’s a little bit scary. ”When I said I really liked the story, he didn’t mention making it into a movie or anything. Then, a few days later, he said, “We are planning a movie and I want you to do this character.” But I was not sure. I asked him, “Why don’t you put another actor who has a good market value? Why don’t you ask someone else to do this character?” I hadn’t acted for a long time and I didn’t know how good I would be. Plus, the character had a lot of layers to it. But he said, “If you’re not doing it, I will not do this movie.” So, I was put in a situation where I had to say “yes”. I said, “See, this shouldn’t be a bad name for you just because I’m your wife.” He said, “no,” and I trusted him. I know Amal and he’s not someone who would do injustice to a movie. He loves movies more than anything in his life, so, I trusted him and went with his guidance.