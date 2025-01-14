From Akshay Kumar to Keerthy Suresh, celebs wish on Makar Sankranthi 2025

Makar Sankranthi, one of India's most cherished harvest festivals, brought a surge of festive cheer to social media as stars from the Indian cinema shared warm wishes with their fans. From vibrant kite posts to sneak peeks of their celebrations, celebrities ensured they marked the occasion in a special way.
Leading the festive cheer, South Indian star, Allu Arjun shared a story with an image of kites flying. He captioned it, "Happy Sankranthi to each and every one of you."
Kajal Agarwal shared a thoughtful message on her Instagram story. The post highlighted the diverse names of the harvest festival celebrated across India, underlining the theme "We are One". She captioned the post "Happy Happy Sankranthi (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) / Pongal / Lohri and all of the above."
While Keerthi Suresh shared a beautifully detailed Pongal-themed rangoli on her Instagram story, Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, shared a photo with his family dressed in traditional attire extending wishes for Sankranti.
Bollywood celebrities also didn't hold back in spreading the festive spirit on Instagram. From heartfelt messages to glimpses of their celebrations, stars including Akshay Kumar, Nimrit Kaur and Pratibha Ranta added to the joy.
A video of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal on the sets of Bhooth Bangla has received a lot of love from fans as Akshay Captioned it "Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #Bhooth Bangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial ! Here’s to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites!
And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu."