From Akshay Kumar to Keerthy Suresh, celebs wish on Makar Sankranthi 2025

Makar Sankranthi, one of India's most cherished harvest festivals, brought a surge of festive cheer to social media as stars from the Indian cinema shared warm wishes with their fans. From vibrant kite posts to sneak peeks of their celebrations, celebrities ensured they marked the occasion in a special way.

Leading the festive cheer, South Indian star, Allu Arjun shared a story with an image of kites flying. He captioned it, "Happy Sankranthi to each and every one of you."