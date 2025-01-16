Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: AICWA calls for rigorous investigation
Following reports of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan being injured in a stabbing incident during an alleged robbery at his residence, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the attack.
In a statement, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta expressed concern over the incident, calling it ‘shocking’ and highlighting the growing fear within the film industry. He remarked, “This attack on Saif Ali Khan, following the recent tragic murder of Baba Siddiqui, has raised alarm about targeted crimes against prominent figures in Mumbai. Such events warrant an urgent and thorough investigation.”
The statement emphasised the need to determine whether the attack was a botched robbery or a calculated act meant to instill fear in Bollywood, potentially linked to larger criminal motives such as extortion. “The possibility of deeper, more sinister motives cannot be ruled out and must be probed extensively,” the association urged.
AICWA also expressed concern over increasing violence in Mumbai’s high-security areas. The organisation demanded swift arrests and a high-level inquiry to determine if the attack was an isolated incident or part of a coordinated effort to disrupt the film industry.
“The government must not only apprehend the culprits but also strengthen security measures to protect Bollywood celebrities and their families from such threats,” the statement added.
AICWA assured its support to Saif, his family, and the Bollywood community, reaffirming its commitment to standing against any attempts to compromise the industry’s peace and safety.