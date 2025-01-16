Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker caught on CCTV, witness suggests he demanded 1 Cr

The film industry was left shocked after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery. Now, in the FIR lodged at the Bandra Police Station, the caretaker who works at the actor's house revealed some chilling details about the incident to the police.

She revealed that she heard some noises around 2 am. When she went to check, a man came out of the bathroom and started going towards Jeh's bed. As she went to pick up Jeh, he ran towards her with something like wood. When she asked him "what do you want" he replied, "I need money". When asked how much, he said, "one crore".

Hearing the noises, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor came running together. He attacked the actor with a wooden object and a hexa blade. Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries on the back of his neck, near the right shoulder, left side of the back, and near the wrist and elbow of the left hand. He was even bleeding.

Now, a CCTV footage has been doing rounds on social media where the attacker is caught running away from the staircase following the incident. The attacker was captured on the staircase of the sixth floor in the CCTV footage after the incident on the 12th floor.

However, the incident sparked a political debate with the opposition targeting the ruling Maha Yuti alliance over the law and order situation in the state capital as this was the second instance of an attack on a celebrity after politician Baba Siddique was gunned down in October last year incidentally in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “It shows that the law and order situation in Maharashtra is deteriorating. Recently, a person was killed in the same area and now this incident. All these things are worrisome”. UBT leader Sanjay Raut and Cong leader Varsha Gaikwaid also expressed shock over the incident and raised question over law and order under Maha Yuti aliance.

The cops later identified the assailant after rummaging through the CCTV footage of the building. The case, classified as an attempted robbery, has prompted an extensive investigation involving 10 police teams. Mumbai police have also released the picture of the attacker captured in the CCTV footage to help nab the attacker through the help of local people.

The actor's mother and yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore was last spotted visiting her son at the Lilavati hospital. Earlier, others including Sanjay Dutt, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also checked up on him at the Lilavati Hospital.