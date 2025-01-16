Saif Ali Khan stable after stabbing incident, undergoing recovery at Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is reported to be stable and on the path to recovery following the stabbing incident at his residence. According to an official statement issued by his team, the actor is under medical supervision and out of danger.
The statement read, “Saif Ali Khan has successfully undergone surgery and is no longer in critical condition. He is currently recovering, with doctors closely monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are actively investigating the incident.”
It further added, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this challenging time.”
Earlier, Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra to visit their father.
Sara and Ibrahim, who kept a low profile, chose not to speak with the media waiting outside the hospital. They went straight into the hospital to check on their father’s condition.
The incident occurred at 2:15 am on Thursday when a burglar broke into Saif’s Bandra home. The intruder attacked a house help, prompting Saif to intervene. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are considered serious due to their proximity to his spine. Despite the injuries, Saif managed to defend his family and the household staff.
According to reports, at the time of the attack, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members were asleep. The commotion in his son Jeh’s room awakened Saif, who entered to find the burglar arguing with the house help. Acting instinctively, he confronted the intruder barehanded to protect his family.
Mumbai police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the residence. Three suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.