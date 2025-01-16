Saif Ali Khan stable after stabbing incident, undergoing recovery at Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is reported to be stable and on the path to recovery following the stabbing incident at his residence. According to an official statement issued by his team, the actor is under medical supervision and out of danger.

The statement read, “Saif Ali Khan has successfully undergone surgery and is no longer in critical condition. He is currently recovering, with doctors closely monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are actively investigating the incident.”

It further added, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this challenging time.”