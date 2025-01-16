Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: From Jr NTR to Sonu Sood, celebrities react with shock and wish for his quick recovery
A wave of shock and concern has swept through the Indian film faternity following the news of Saif Ali Khan's stabbing during an attempted robbery at his home, leaving the actor with six stab wounds. Several film personalities, including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Bhatt, and Kunal Kohli, have expressed their support for the actor.
Jr NTR, who recently worked with Saif in Devara: Part 1, shared a picture with the actor on X and wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."
Chiranjeevi Konidela also shared his concern, stating he was “deeply disturbed” by the news, and added, "Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery."
Sonu Sood expressed his sadness on X, writing, “I’m deeply saddened by the unfortunate attack on Saif Ali Khan. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a quick recovery and complete restoration of health. Stay strong, brother.”
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli called the incident “shocking and scary,” offering his thoughts for Saif’s quick recovery, while Pooja Bhatt commented on the state of law and order with the remark, "Law & Order. We have laws... what about order?"
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his condolences and sent prayers for Saif’s recovery: "My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan."
According to reports, the attack occurred around 2 am when an intruder entered Saif’s Mumbai home. Following a confrontation with the actor, the intruder allegedly stabbed Saif six times before fleeing the scene. According to a recent statmenet from his team the actor is stable now and is recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Police have launched an investigation, with an FIR filed at the Bandra Police Station.
Following the incident, Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt voiced their concerns about the deteriorating safety situation in the area.
Raveena expressed her worry on her Instagram story, stating that Bandra, once considered a safe residential area, has seen a rise in criminal activity. She cited examples such as phone and chain snatching, land grabbing, staged accidents, and the influence of the hawker mafia, calling for stronger enforcement and measures to ensure public safety.
Joining in the call for improved safety, Pooja also shared her thoughts on social media. She emphasised the crucial role of local police in preventing crime and creating a safer environment.