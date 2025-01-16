Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan visit the actor at hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, is now stable and recovering at Lilavati Hospital. Post-surgery, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan visited him, with high security accompanying Kareena.
A video of Kareena entering the hospital has surfaced on social media, while Soha was captured leaving the premises with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. Earlier, Saif’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also seen visiting their father.
Saif’s team issued an official statement following his surgery, confirming that the actor is out of danger and under close medical supervision.
“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident,” the statement read. The family expressed gratitude to Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital for their care and to fans for their support during this difficult time.
According to reports, the shocking incident occurred at 2:15 am on January 16 when a burglar broke into Saif’s home. The intruder attacked a house help, prompting Saif to intervene. Despite sustaining six stab wounds, two of which are near his spine, Saif fought off the attacker. Kareena and other family members were asleep at the time of the incident.
The Mumbai police have detained three suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
The attack has left the film industry in shock, with celebrities like Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Pooja Bhatt voicing concerns about safety and wishing Saif a speedy recovery.