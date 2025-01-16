Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan visit the actor at hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, is now stable and recovering at Lilavati Hospital. Post-surgery, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan visited him, with high security accompanying Kareena.

A video of Kareena entering the hospital has surfaced on social media, while Soha was captured leaving the premises with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. Earlier, Saif’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also seen visiting their father.