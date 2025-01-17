Kareena Kapoor Khan issues statement after Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has released an official statement following the shocking attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, which occurred early Thursday morning.
Kareena addressed the media in an Instagram post, urging them to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. She expressed concerns about the impact of constant media attention on their safety and security.
Kareena wrote, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.”
She further added, “I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”
The incident reportedly occurred at 2:15 am when an intruder broke into their Bandra home, entering through the room of their youngest son, Jeh. Saif, awakened by the commotion, found the assailant arguing with their house help. In an attempt to protect the staff, Saif intervened barehanded, confronting the intruder.
The attacker, armed with a 2.5-inch knife, stabbed Saif multiple times during the altercation. Reports indicate that the actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are serious, as they are located near his spine. Following immediate medical attention, doctors removed the knife from his wound. Saif underwent surgery and has since been shifted to the ICU, where he is reportedly out of danger.
Kareena, along with other family members, was at home during the incident, all asleep when the intruder entered. The actress’ plea for privacy highlights the family’s need for security and space as they recover from this traumatic ordeal.
The Bollywood fraternity and fans have expressed their support for the family, wishing Saif a speedy recovery. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.