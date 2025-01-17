Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and more celebrities voice their concern

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, on January 16 after sustaining multiple stab wounds. It all happened when a burglary attempt was made at the star's house at midnight. According to reports, the intruder confronted Saif's maid and as the actor tried to intervene, the intruder stabbed the actor.

The incident sent shockwaves through the film industry and the general public alike, with many raising questions over security. Many celebs have reacted to the incident and expressed their concern and prayers for the Nawab of Bollywood through statements and social media.

Kartik Aaryan, who has also worked with Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal (2020) , spoke about the incident to a media outlet and said, "It is scary, it is sad. This puts everyone in a very vulnerable state. This incident has shocked everyone. I hope he is doing well. I will pray for him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Shahid Kapoor also expressed shock and concern over the incident, stating, “All of us from the fraternity are extremely concerned. We hope that Saif's health gets better. We hope that he is feeling better. We are very shocked about what happened.” He emphasised the unexpected nature of such incidents in Mumbai, calling it “a very difficult thing to absorb.”

“It is a very difficult thing to absorb that something like this can take place in Mumbai. I am sure, the police are trying their best. Usually, things like this do not happen. Mumbai is an extremely safe place. We proudly say that even if your family member is outside at 2 or 3 am they are safe,” he added.

Director Imtiaz Ali, who has previously worked with Saif in Love Aaj Kal (2009) said, "It is shocking to hear about the incident with Saif. At this point the first things coming to my mind are that his injuries are not severe and that he is going to recover soon." Imtiaz also posted a picture on his Instagram handle's story regarding the same.