Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Recovered blade fragment handed over to police

A fragment of the Hexa blade removed during Saif Ali Khan's emergency surgery following a stabbing incident has been seized by the police as evidence in the ongoing investigation, stated reports.

The Bollywood actor was attacked during an attempted robbery in the early hours of January 16, sustaining six stab wounds, two of which were dangerously close to his spine. The incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. when an intruder broke into Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra residence, first confronting their house help and later attacking Saif when he intervened.

According to sources, Saif was awakened by a disturbance in his younger son Jeh’s room. Upon entering, he found the intruder arguing with the house help and stepped in to protect them. Despite fighting off the assailant barehanded, Saif was injured in the process.

The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his domestic staff, where doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the lodged blade fragment. Saif’s manager issued a statement confirming the incident, urging patience from fans and media as the matter is under police investigation.