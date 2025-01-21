Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Security tightened at the actor’s Bandra residence

Following the shocking stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, security measures have been significantly increased at the actor’s residence. Before his expected discharge from Lilavati Hospital today, additional precautions are being implemented, including sealing the AC duct areas on the 12th floor of the building where Saif lives with Kareena Kapoor and their sons, Jeh and Taimur, stated reports.

According to hospital officials, Saif is set to be discharged on January 21. The artiste underwent treatment for six stab wounds, two of which were near his spine. Doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch blade fragment from his back and shifted him to the ICU post-surgery. While his condition has stabilised, doctors had advised him to rest for several days to ensure a full recovery.

The attack occurred in the early hours of January 16, when Saif attempted to fend off a burglar. The accused, identified as Mohammed Shehzad, a national-level wrestling champion from Bangladesh, was apprehended by Mumbai police in Thane.