Saif Ali Khan Stabbing incident: Actor revamps security for family and properties

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has overhauled his security arrangements following a knife attack at his Bandra home. Concerned about the inadequate security measures that allowed the incident, Saif has reportedly implemented stricter security for himself, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their home.

Additional security measures have also been introduced at Fortune Heights, Saif's former residence, now repurposed as his office, stated sources.

The attack occurred in the early hours of January 16 when an intruder gained access to Saif's Bandra house through his youngest son Jeh’s room. The actor reportedly intervened to protect his house help and was stabbed multiple times during the altercation.

Doctors later removed a 2.5-inch knife from his wound, with two of the six injuries considered serious due to their proximity to his spine. Saif was rushed to the hospital and was treated at Lilavati Hospital.