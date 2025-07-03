Iconic actress Mumtaz shares her skincare regimen — which includes quarterly fillers

Over the years, several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Khushi Kapoor have openly discussed undergoing cosmetic procedures, despite facing online criticism. Now, veteran actress Mumtaz has joined the conversation with refreshing honesty. In a recent interview, the 77-year-old icon spoke about her experience with cosmetic enhancements, specifically cheek fillers, and addressed the broader subject of plastic surgery.

Does actress Mumtaz has fillers?

Mumtaz shared that she opts for cheek fillers once every four months, particularly during times when she feels physically drained and less inclined to maintain a strict workout routine. She mentioned that staying fit plays a crucial role in maintaining one’s appearance but acknowledged that occasional help in the form of fillers works well for her. According to the actress, the temporary boost fillers provide lasts a month or two, and for now, she hasn't felt the need to consider more invasive procedures like facelifts.

While she hasn't gone under the knife yet, Mumtaz made it clear that she sees nothing wrong with plastic surgery. She expressed the belief that if someone feels there’s something about themselves, they’d like to improve, they should feel free to make those changes without guilt or shame. In her view, enhancing one’s appearance through cosmetic procedures isn’t a crime but a personal choice. She emphasized that looking good is something everyone desires and that if plastic surgery or any other enhancement makes someone feel more beautiful, it’s entirely valid.