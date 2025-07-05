Hans Zimmer: the man behind the Lion King and Dune scores, is set to make his Bollywood debut

As a child in the 1960s he disliked the idea of formal training. In fact, he used to play his family piano and the only formal training he ever got was two-weeks of piano lesson. Post which, it was completely self-taught. Admitting to the fact that Italian composer Ennio Morricone was probably the reason he chose to devote his life to music, Zimmer, over the years has carved a special style for himself.

Fusing electronic music and traditional orchestra compositions, his works are modern, traditional, yet humbling. As he often said that he could hear music in his mind; he recreated just that for the listeners, for if one hears his music once, they would keep on humming it in their minds.

But life wasn’t always very easy for Zimmer who grew up Jewish in a Post World War II society. His mother escaped the war and they were weary of his identity or rather revealing it due to security reasons. Zimmer has often admitted that his mother was musically gifted while his father, who he lost quite young, encouraged innovation. And perhaps that is how his own style of innovating music started quite early on in his journey.