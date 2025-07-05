Julian McMahon, star of Fantastic Four and Nip/Tuck dies after cancer battle

Known for his suave screen presence and ability to slip seamlessly into both villainous and heroic roles, McMahon left an undeniable mark on television and film. His portrayal of Victor Von Doom equal parts menacing and magnetic was a standout element in the Fantastic Four franchise, earning him lasting admiration from comic book fans despite the film’s mixed reviews.

McMahon’s wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed the tragic news to a media house, offering a deeply moving tribute to her late husband. She reflected on his zest for life and unwavering devotion to his loved ones, stating:

“Julian passed peacefully this week after bravely facing cancer. He truly cherished life, his family, his friends, his craft, and his fans. His mission was always to spread joy. As we navigate this loss, we ask for privacy and hope those he touched will carry his spirit forward by embracing happiness and kindness. We’re forever thankful for the memories he helped create.”

Julian McMahon is survived by his wife and daughter, both of whom were by his side throughout his illness. His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, peers, and entertainment communities around the world.