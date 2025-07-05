Kamal Haasan barred from making remarks against Kannada by Bengaluru court

The order came on Friday from an Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, following a plea filed by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), represented by its president Mahesh Joshi. The KSP sought legal restraint against Haasan for what it called defamatory remarks targeting Kannada language, literature, and culture. After reviewing the plea, the judge directed Haasan to refrain from making, posting, or publishing any statements that promote linguistic superiority over Kannada or demean its cultural roots.

The court has also issued a formal summons to the actor and scheduled the next hearing for August 30, requiring Haasan’s appearance. This legal development stems from comments made by Kamal Haasan during a promotional event for his film Thug Life in Bengaluru this May. At the music launch, the veteran actor claimed that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” a remark that drew immediate backlash from Kannada activists, literary groups, and regional organizations. Despite the uproar, Haasan remained firm on his stance and refused to offer an apology.