Kamal Haasan barred from making remarks against Kannada by Bengaluru court

The controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan’s remarks on the Kannada language continues to simmer, with legal repercussions now in play. Nearly a month after the actor’s controversial statement, a Bengaluru court has issued an ex parte interim injunction preventing him from making any further comments against the Kannada language or its cultural heritage.
The order came on Friday from an Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, following a plea filed by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), represented by its president Mahesh Joshi. The KSP sought legal restraint against Haasan for what it called defamatory remarks targeting Kannada language, literature, and culture. After reviewing the plea, the judge directed Haasan to refrain from making, posting, or publishing any statements that promote linguistic superiority over Kannada or demean its cultural roots.
The court has also issued a formal summons to the actor and scheduled the next hearing for August 30, requiring Haasan’s appearance. This legal development stems from comments made by Kamal Haasan during a promotional event for his film Thug Life in Bengaluru this May. At the music launch, the veteran actor claimed that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” a remark that drew immediate backlash from Kannada activists, literary groups, and regional organizations. Despite the uproar, Haasan remained firm on his stance and refused to offer an apology.
The controversy impacted the film’s release in Karnataka, where it was ultimately not screened. Although the filmmakers later won a legal case regarding the film’s release, the damage had been done. Thug Life, which marked Haasan’s much-anticipated reunion with director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike.
The film, featuring a star-studded ensemble including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others, managed a modest global collection of ₹93 crore before landing on Netflix for digital streaming. Yet, the linguistic firestorm it ignited in Karnataka has ensured the film remains in headlines for reasons beyond cinema.