Who is Laila Faisal? The mystery woman supporting Abhishek Sharma

Born on September 4, 2000, in Amritsar, Abhishek Sharma has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers. A left-handed batting all-rounder with a flair for bold strokes and calm under pressure, Abhishek made his T20 International debut for India in July 2024.
But it was his blistering knock of 135 runs off just 54 balls against England in February 2025 that cemented his name in the record books, the highest individual T20I score ever by an Indian player. With his fearless playing style and magnetic presence, Abhishek has swiftly become a fan favorite, winning admiration not just for his cricket but for his off-field charm as well. Amidst growing curiosity about his personal life, one name has been making headlines - Laila Faisal.
Laila Hamid Faisal, a Delhi native from an influential Kashmiri Muslim background, brings grace and intellect in equal measure. She studied at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later earned a psychology degree from King’s College London. Her love for fashion led her to pursue further studies in design, styling, and fashion marketing at the University of the Arts London. During her time abroad, Laila actively contributed to the fashion world interning at top-tier fashion shows and leading college fashion initiatives. After returning to India, she became the COO of her father’s lifestyle brand, Sound of Music Luxury, before launching her own fashion label, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, alongside her mother in 2022.
In early 2025, whispers of a romance between Laila and Abhishek began circulating after the two were spotted together at high-profile events and exchanged warm interactions on Instagram. When Laila shared a story praising Abhishek’s record-breaking innings with a simple “Proud,” fans were quick to speculate. While the duo has remained tight-lipped, their social media activity and Laila’s sudden privacy settings have only added fuel to the buzz.