Who is Laila Faisal? The mystery woman supporting Abhishek Sharma

Born on September 4, 2000, in Amritsar, Abhishek Sharma has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers. A left-handed batting all-rounder with a flair for bold strokes and calm under pressure, Abhishek made his T20 International debut for India in July 2024.

But it was his blistering knock of 135 runs off just 54 balls against England in February 2025 that cemented his name in the record books, the highest individual T20I score ever by an Indian player. With his fearless playing style and magnetic presence, Abhishek has swiftly become a fan favorite, winning admiration not just for his cricket but for his off-field charm as well. Amidst growing curiosity about his personal life, one name has been making headlines - Laila Faisal.

Who is Abhishek Sharma's new love interest, Laila Faisal?