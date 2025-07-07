Neena Gupta showcases her 'most beautiful and handmade' Kolhapuri chappals gifted by Late Laxmikant Berde

With Prada’s not acknowledging Indian Kolhapuri chappals on an international ramp gaining momentum, after Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actress Neena Gupta also showed her support to this hand-made piece of Indian tradition by flaunting her own chappals through a social media video.
Neena Gupta recently posted a video of one of her most prized possession, a Kolhapuri chappal and also treated netizens to its backstory. She starts off by saying that, “These days, Kolhapuri chappals are in the headlines. I had once worked with Laxmikant Berde. I had asked him if he can get me one of these chappals from Kolhapur. And he got me these.”
The chappals themselves are dark brown almost mahogany in colour with hand crafted soles and a floral front strap. The design motifs are very typical and indigenous to Kolhapur and are painstakingly handmade by the traditional craftsman there.
She further goes on to say, “These are the most beautiful chappals I have ever had. Most beautiful and handmade. I Love them. Thank you Laxmikant, you are not there anymore, but love you.”
For the unversed, it all started when Prada made their models were Kolhapuri chappals for a runway but did not acknowledge this Indian craft and tradition. This led to a global furor about giving due credit, especially at a time when several traditional handcrafts are on a verge of getting extinct and many are trying their best to revive artisans livelihoods; along with the understanding of crediting each person for their hard works. In fact, Prada is also facing legal trouble over the same. Several Indian celebrities have come out in support of Kolhapuri artisans and chappals and are proudly flaunting it on their social media.
Neena Gupta has been getting cheers and applauds from the netizens after the post on her Instagram feed. Many recollect their times of having worn these chappals as their pride throughout childhood while some comment about the need to acknowledge and preserve the tradition of India.
On the work front Neena Gupta is currently promoting the success of her OTT series Panchayat Season 4 and film Metro...In dino by Anurag Basu.
