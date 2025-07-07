Neena Gupta showcases her 'most beautiful and handmade' Kolhapuri chappals gifted by Late Laxmikant Berde

Neena Gupta recently posted a video of one of her most prized possession, a Kolhapuri chappal and also treated netizens to its backstory. She starts off by saying that, “These days, Kolhapuri chappals are in the headlines. I had once worked with Laxmikant Berde. I had asked him if he can get me one of these chappals from Kolhapur. And he got me these.”

The chappals themselves are dark brown almost mahogany in colour with hand crafted soles and a floral front strap. The design motifs are very typical and indigenous to Kolhapur and are painstakingly handmade by the traditional craftsman there.

She further goes on to say, “These are the most beautiful chappals I have ever had. Most beautiful and handmade. I Love them. Thank you Laxmikant, you are not there anymore, but love you.”