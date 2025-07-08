Shreya Ghoshal sings to pregnant fan during Amsterdam tour

One such emotional moment unfolded backstage during her recent stop in Amsterdam and is now touching hearts across social media. In a now-viral clip, Shreya is seen meeting a pregnant fan, who made a special request: to sing to her unborn child. Shreya, moved by the gesture, responded with pure grace. With quiet affection, she placed her hand on the fan’s baby bump and softly began singing “Piyu Bole,” one of her most beloved melodies. As her soothing voice filled the space, something extraordinary happened, the baby moved. The fan’s reaction was filled with joy and awe, while Shreya's eyes glistened with emotion, visibly touched by the moment.

It’s not every day that a performance becomes a blessing, but this wasn’t just a song, it was a lullaby of love shared between a mother, a child, and an artist who deeply values human connection. In a world of viral trends and fleeting fame, this moment stood out for its quiet beauty and sincerity.