Shreya Ghoshal reveals she recorded ‘Tum Kya Mile’ at home and released It the same night

On the show, Shreya shared a little-known fact about the creation of Tum Kya Mile, stunning audiences and fans alike. She recalled, “I’m not sure if many people are aware of this, but the night the song was released, I had actually recorded it that very evening. I sang it from home and sent it across.” This candid confession highlighted not only her dedication but also the spontaneous and emotionally driven nature of the recording.

In response, filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, chimed in with his own insight into the process. He revealed that there were multiple versions of the song, including one that never made it to the official release. “I didn’t even have the lyrics in front of me,” he explained. “You sang a version purely for the film—it was used exclusively in the climax scene where Rani runs towards Rocky, and it was never released separately.”