Shreya Ghoshal reveals she recorded ‘Tum Kya Mile’ at home and released It the same night

The enchanting voice of Shreya Ghoshal once again left listeners mesmerized, this time through a touching revelation about the song “Tum Kya Mile” from the popular film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. During a special appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol, Shreya celebrated for her emotionally rich vocals and countless memorable Bollywood songs which offered fans a rare glimpse into the unconventional recording process behind the track. Her heartfelt account deepened listeners' appreciation for the song and further cemented her status as one of the most respected voices in Indian music.
On the show, Shreya shared a little-known fact about the creation of Tum Kya Mile, stunning audiences and fans alike. She recalled, “I’m not sure if many people are aware of this, but the night the song was released, I had actually recorded it that very evening. I sang it from home and sent it across.” This candid confession highlighted not only her dedication but also the spontaneous and emotionally driven nature of the recording.
In response, filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, chimed in with his own insight into the process. He revealed that there were multiple versions of the song, including one that never made it to the official release. “I didn’t even have the lyrics in front of me,” he explained. “You sang a version purely for the film—it was used exclusively in the climax scene where Rani runs towards Rocky, and it was never released separately.”
This exchange on Indian Idol added a new layer of emotional depth to the already beloved track and showcased the behind-the-scenes magic that often goes unnoticed by the audience. Fans were touched by the spontaneity and intimacy of Shreya’s recording and admired the seamless way her voice brought life to such a crucial cinematic moment.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film blends drama, romance, and family dynamics, and the music especially “Tum Kya Mile” has played a vital role in enhancing its emotional impact.