Keanu Reeves pays monthly to protect fans from scammers

Keanu Reeves, famously private and without any official social media presence, has become one of the most impersonated celebrities online. His absence from social media has only heightened public curiosity about his life, making him an easy target for scammers. Fraudsters have been known to use doctored images and fake profiles of Reeves to promote questionable products, spread misinformation, and, in more disturbing cases, engage in manipulative schemes where they build false emotional connections with fans and convince them to send money. The rise of AI-generated content has only made these scams more realistic and harder to detect.

His efforts highlight a growing issue in the digital space, where celebrities are increasingly battling unauthorized use of their likenesses. Other stars have also raised alarms. In 2023, Tom Hanks publicly condemned an AI-generated version of himself being used in a dental plan ad. Morgan Freeman had to thank fans for spotting AI imitations of his voice spreading on social media. More recently, Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to directly appeal to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after failing to get a misleading AI ad using her image removed.