Jackie Shroff returns in Dharma’s next romantic saga

The exciting casting update was shared by Kartik Aaryan on Saturday evening via Instagram. In a short video clip posted on his profile, Kartik Aaryan is seen alongside Jackie Shroff, giving fans a sneak peek at their collaboration. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Lights, Camera and The OG ‘Hero’. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri,” referring to Shroff’s iconic debut film Hero.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is being helmed by director Sameer Vidwans, known for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama is set to hit theatres just ahead of Valentine’s Day, on February 13, 2026. The film also marks a reunion for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who previously shared screen space in the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Their chemistry in that film was well received, and fans are eager to see them pair up again in this new project.