Jisoo stuns fans with daredevil stunt, reunites with BLACKPINK

The group’s live performance of JUMP in Seoul marked the first time fans got to witness the song on stage, and it didn’t disappoint. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo brought the house down with their coordinated moves and signature charisma, kicking off the tour with major impact.

Jisoo attempts a bold stunt during a music video shoot

Adding to the excitement, Jisoo recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the concert through a series of Instagram uploads. Her latest post features a carousel of fun photos and dynamic clips, including moments with her fellow bandmates. One of the standout pictures shows all four members—Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo posing in custom outfits designed around the JUMP theme, reflecting the song’s rebellious, party-ready energy. But the buzz didn’t stop there.

Among the clips Jisoo shared was a thrilling video of her mid-performance, where she pulls off a daring stunt that has fans raving. It was yet another reminder of Blackpink’s evolving artistry and their commitment to delivering more than just music, they offer a full-blown experience.