Jisoo stuns fans with daredevil stunt, reunites with BLACKPINK

Blackpink launched their highly anticipated Deadline World Tour in Seoul with a high-energy surprise, the debut of their brand-new track is JUMP. The electrifying number celebrates the carefree spirit of a night out with close friends and has already become a crowd favorite. Accompanied by a visually explosive music video, JUMP is fast going viral for its bold concept and high-octane choreography.
The group’s live performance of JUMP in Seoul marked the first time fans got to witness the song on stage, and it didn’t disappoint. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo brought the house down with their coordinated moves and signature charisma, kicking off the tour with major impact.
Adding to the excitement, Jisoo recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the concert through a series of Instagram uploads. Her latest post features a carousel of fun photos and dynamic clips, including moments with her fellow bandmates. One of the standout pictures shows all four members—Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo posing in custom outfits designed around the JUMP theme, reflecting the song’s rebellious, party-ready energy. But the buzz didn’t stop there.
Among the clips Jisoo shared was a thrilling video of her mid-performance, where she pulls off a daring stunt that has fans raving. It was yet another reminder of Blackpink’s evolving artistry and their commitment to delivering more than just music, they offer a full-blown experience.
The Deadline tour marks an important chapter in Blackpink’s journey, promising fresh visuals, bold fashion, and unforgettable live shows. The release of JUMP sets the tone for what’s to come: fearless, fun, and completely on-brand for the global superstars.