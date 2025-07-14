Jeremy Renner breaks silence on ‘painful’ allegations amid divorce battle

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has openly spoken about the severe allegations made by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco during their divorce and custody battle in 2019, calling it “painful and dehumanising”. In an interview with a leading publication, the Hawkeye actor robustly dismissed Sonni’s allegations, including the claims that he threatened to kill her and him.

Jeremy was briefly married to Canadian model Sonni, their marriage lasting only ten months until she filed for divorce in December 2014. Their protracted custody fight over their now 12-year-old daughter, Ava, involved Sonni accusing Jeremy of placing a gun in his mouth and firing into the ceiling with Ava around. She also accused him of leaving drugs within reach of their child. Jeremy denied these charges repeatedly.

The actor denounced media reports of the experience as “exploitative and damaging”. He said, “It’s all the salaciousness that happens out there. It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanises people.”