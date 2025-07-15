Is Archana Puran Singh looking to buy a home in Dubai?

Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan are now in the Dubai for finding a new house. The fun-loving and straight-talking social media presence of the family was recently seen going house-hunting in the glitzy city and documenting the experience in the form of vlogs.
Aaryamann, who has recently launched his own YouTube channel, has been actively documenting the trip. In one of his latest videos, he introduced viewers to his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani. Although the trip started on a rocky note, the family was scammed while booking tickets for an indoor skydiving experience.
Their day began with a tour of an upscale apartment complex featuring 40 amenities on a single floor. From paddle and basketball courts to a state-of-the-art gym and even table tennis (which Archana attempted despite a hand injury), the family got a full taste of Dubai’s opulent lifestyle. Unfortunately, all units in that particular building were sold out. The next property they visited was even more extravagant 3which was a 106-floor skyscraper complete with a helipad. Archana playfully quipped, “Looks like I’ll finally need to buy a helicopter!
As part of the tour, Archana expressed interest in taking an apartment with a private pool. When the manager playfully insinuated it would be ideal for romantic escapades with Parmeet, the couple erupted into laughter. The family then had a discussion on finances, and they came to know that the property had cost 5 million dirhams (approximately ₹12 crore).
Archana quipped, "I only have 50 rupees in my bag!" While no word on a final decision was given, Archana shared that they considered options in three different price brackets. The comments were inundated with adoration from fans for the family's values and their warm-fuzzy relationship. Fans appreciated how properly Aaryamann and Ayushmaan addressed their unique relationship with their parents and described their childhood as "inspiring" and "graceful.