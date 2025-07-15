Megan Thee Stallion fuels dating buzz with Klay Thompson through Labubu dolls

Rumors about rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson are heating up, and fans are piecing together what appears to be a romance hiding in plain sight. While neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, recent social media posts and subtle interactions are painting a pretty clear picture.
It all began when Megan, known for her vibrant personality and viral content, posted then deleted a TikTok video unboxing a set of Labubu dolls, the trendy collectible toys. In the six-minute clip, she enthusiastically described each one and repeatedly referred to the mystery gift-giver as “baby,” while revealing that their shared favorite color is blue. Though Klay didn’t appear on camera, viewers could hear a male voice in the background, which Megan playfully hushed that added fuel to the dating rumors.
Days later, on July 13, Klay Thompson posted a cryptic photo carousel on Instagram that fans believe all but confirmed the relationship. The pictures included a snap of him kissing a woman whose hairstyle and nails matched Megan’s recent posts. Another showed a hand, also believed to be Megan’s with a fresh manicure, held gently in his. One comment on the post read, “He went to Texas and got himself a Texan,” a nod to Megan’s Houston roots and Klay’s recent NBA move to the Dallas Mavericks.
The speculation originally kicked off on July 9, when Megan dropped promotional photos for her Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection. In the background, fans spotted a man lounging on the beach who bore a striking resemblance to Klay igniting the internet’s curiosity. From secret beach getaways to gift-filled videos and hidden-in-plain-sight posts, it seems the duo are letting their actions speak louder than words. Though no official confirmation has come, the breadcrumbs they’ve left on social media suggest something more than friendship may be brewing between the rap queen and the NBA star.