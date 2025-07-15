Megan Thee Stallion fuels dating buzz with Klay Thompson through Labubu dolls

It all began when Megan, known for her vibrant personality and viral content, posted then deleted a TikTok video unboxing a set of Labubu dolls, the trendy collectible toys. In the six-minute clip, she enthusiastically described each one and repeatedly referred to the mystery gift-giver as “baby,” while revealing that their shared favorite color is blue. Though Klay didn’t appear on camera, viewers could hear a male voice in the background, which Megan playfully hushed that added fuel to the dating rumors.

Days later, on July 13, Klay Thompson posted a cryptic photo carousel on Instagram that fans believe all but confirmed the relationship. The pictures included a snap of him kissing a woman whose hairstyle and nails matched Megan’s recent posts. Another showed a hand, also believed to be Megan’s with a fresh manicure, held gently in his. One comment on the post read, “He went to Texas and got himself a Texan,” a nod to Megan’s Houston roots and Klay’s recent NBA move to the Dallas Mavericks.