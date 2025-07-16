Martin Scorsese bags Emmy acting nod, daughter shares sweet reaction

Martin Scorsese is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for portraying an exaggerated, quirky version of himself in the pilot episode of The Studio. He’s in strong company, with fellow nominees including Jon Bernthal (The Bear) and co-stars from The Studio such as Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, and Anthony Mackie.

Following the nomination announcement on Tuesday, Francesca, 25, posted a sweet series of Instagram stories capturing her father’s emotional response. In one post, she shared a list of nominees with confetti placed over her dad’s photo, captioning it, “Our little actor.” In another cute moment, Francesca uploaded a screenshot from a FaceTime call where his father, visibly emotional, covered his face with his hands while seated in his home office. Her own smiling face appeared in the corner of the call, capturing the shared joy of the moment. Known for frequently featuring her dad on social media, Francesca’s posts added a personal layer to this professional honor.