Martin Scorsese bags Emmy acting nod, daughter shares sweet reaction

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is stepping into a new spotlight and this time it's not for directing, but for acting. The 82-year-old Oscar-winning director has earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for acting, thanks to his cameo in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio. The moment turned personal and emotional when his daughter, Francesca Scorsese shared a glimpse of his heartfelt reaction online.
Martin Scorsese is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for portraying an exaggerated, quirky version of himself in the pilot episode of The Studio. He’s in strong company, with fellow nominees including Jon Bernthal (The Bear) and co-stars from The Studio such as Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, and Anthony Mackie.
Following the nomination announcement on Tuesday, Francesca, 25, posted a sweet series of Instagram stories capturing her father’s emotional response. In one post, she shared a list of nominees with confetti placed over her dad’s photo, captioning it, “Our little actor.” In another cute moment, Francesca uploaded a screenshot from a FaceTime call where his father, visibly emotional, covered his face with his hands while seated in his home office. Her own smiling face appeared in the corner of the call, capturing the shared joy of the moment. Known for frequently featuring her dad on social media, Francesca’s posts added a personal layer to this professional honor.
The Studio, co-created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is a satirical take on the inner workings of the Hollywood studio system. The series is filled with high-profile cameos, but Martin Scorsese's playful self-parody stands out as a fan favorite. While he is no stranger to the Emmys previously won awards for directing and producing, including, this marks his debut in an acting category. The 2025 Emmy Awards are set to take place on September 14, and Martin Scorsese’s fans are eager to see if this surprising nod will turn into another win for the iconic director.