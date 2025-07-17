Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, undergoes major heart surgery

Pop sensation Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, is said to be recovering after a major heart surgery. The 73-year-old had quintuple bypass surgery a month ago and is now “feeling just great” as the family has confirmed.

Taylor Swift’s father recovering well after heart surgery

Taylor Swift, who is known to be a devoted daughter to her parents, stood by her father’s side during the complicated procedure and his recovery afterwards. Taylor’s spokesperson confirmed that her mother Andrea and brother Austin were also present, offering full support throughout the entire ordeal.

The spokesperson explained to a leading entertainment portal that the operation was not due to a heart attack, but as a precautionary measure prescribed after an anomaly was found during the course of a regular check-up. The quintuple bypass surgery, where blood circulation is diverted around obstructions in five of the large heart arteries by redirecting vessels from elsewhere in the body, was carried out successfully.