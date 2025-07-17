Celebs

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, undergoes major heart surgery

The 73-year-old had quintuple bypass surgery a month ago and is now “feeling just great” as the family has confirmed
Pop sensation Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, is said to be recovering after a major heart surgery. The 73-year-old had quintuple bypass surgery a month ago and is now “feeling just great” as the family has confirmed.

Taylor Swift’s father recovering well after heart surgery

Taylor Swift, who is known to be a devoted daughter to her parents, stood by her father’s side during the complicated procedure and his recovery afterwards. Taylor’s spokesperson confirmed that her mother Andrea and brother Austin were also present, offering full support throughout the entire ordeal.

The spokesperson explained to a leading entertainment portal that the operation was not due to a heart attack, but as a precautionary measure prescribed after an anomaly was found during the course of a regular check-up. The quintuple bypass surgery, where blood circulation is diverted around obstructions in five of the large heart arteries by redirecting vessels from elsewhere in the body, was carried out successfully.

This good news will certainly come as an enormous relief to Swifties all over the world who are well aware of Taylor’s close relationship with her family. The singer has often gone on record about the unwavering support she has enjoyed from her father during her own illustrious career.

Now recovering, Scott Swift is said to be spending valuable time with his family and is gradually rebuilding his strength. At 73 years of age, his inspiring recovery, from such a serious operation, bodes well for a healthy return, as reported by the family.

