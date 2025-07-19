Beyonce concert turns scary in Atlanta as stampede injures nine

According to reports, a passenger began yelling and running erratically through the station, sparking confusion and panic among the crowd. The commotion led to a surge of people rushing onto a crowded escalator, which reportedly malfunctioned during the stampede. Eyewitnesses described the escalator abruptly speeding up and then halting, causing a pile-up as people were thrown against one another. Several fans dressed in cowboy-themed concert attire fell and were trapped in the chaos.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, treating the injured and transporting at least nine individuals to nearby hospitals. Most suffered minor injuries like scrapes and bruises, though one person reportedly sustained a more serious ankle injury. Disturbing footage showed paramedics assisting victims, with some being carried away on stretchers or wheelchairs. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has since launched an investigation into the incident, alongside escalator manufacturer Schindler. The escalator in question has been temporarily shut down and sealed off for safety inspections. MARTA also addressed the issue on social media, citing a "medical emergency" as the cause of delays on its Blue Line service.