Coldplay’s infamous cheating clip gets a Jin remix, and it’s hilarious

While on his solo RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, BTS’ Jin shared a hilarious moment with fans that had the entire audience (and later, the internet) in stitches. During a playful round of charades mid-concert, the word “Coldplay” flashed on the screen, prompting fans to act out a now-iconic moment from a recent Coldplay show, the infamous “hug and duck” move that went viral online.
At first, Jin looked slightly puzzled by the exaggerated gestures coming from the crowd. But once he caught on, his reaction was pure gold. Laughing, he pointed at the audience and asked, “Is it my bro?” clearly referencing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. When fans shouted “yes,” Jin joined in on the fun and mimicked the now-notorious move himself, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
The moment quickly made its way onto social media, where ARMYs couldn’t get enough. One fan posted, “So Jin knows about the cheating couple!” Another wrote, “I love this guy so much. Put him next to Chris again and it’ll be peak comedy.” Many wondered if Jin actually recognized the reference or was just going along with the audience, but the consensus was clear: “He knew. He definitely knew,” one tweet read.
For context, the reference traces back to a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, where a man named Andy was caught on the kiss cam with a woman named Kristin. As soon as the camera zoomed in, Andy ducked and hid, while Kristin turned away sparking viral speculation. Chris Martin even joked from the stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” Naturally, Jin’s spot-on parody of the moment during his own tour only added fuel to the internet’s obsession with the now-infamous clip.