Coldplay’s infamous cheating clip gets a Jin remix, and it’s hilarious

At first, Jin looked slightly puzzled by the exaggerated gestures coming from the crowd. But once he caught on, his reaction was pure gold. Laughing, he pointed at the audience and asked, “Is it my bro?” clearly referencing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. When fans shouted “yes,” Jin joined in on the fun and mimicked the now-notorious move himself, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The moment quickly made its way onto social media, where ARMYs couldn’t get enough. One fan posted, “So Jin knows about the cheating couple!” Another wrote, “I love this guy so much. Put him next to Chris again and it’ll be peak comedy.” Many wondered if Jin actually recognized the reference or was just going along with the audience, but the consensus was clear: “He knew. He definitely knew,” one tweet read.