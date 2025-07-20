Don director Chandra Barot passes away; Farhan Akhtar pens heartfelt tribute

Farhan Akhtar, currently directing Don 3, posted his sorrow on social media: “Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family.” Kunal Kohli, who once sat as Barot’s assistant, also offered quiet homage: “Chandra ji RIP sir. The only director I assisted. Not on Don, but for a film with Vinod Khanna called Boss that never released. Still, such a rich learning experience. I bunked college to assist him and was rewarded with insightful and often hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from Don. A truly sharp, warm, and engaging man.”

Born and raised in Tanzania, Barot started his career in banking, yet his passion for films drew him to India, where he made the leap to cinema. Under the guidance of actor-director Manoj Kumar, he began his career in 1970 as an assistant director on iconic projects like Purab Aur Pachhim and Yaadgar. Later went on to Shor in 1972 and the landmark project of Roti Kapda Aur Makaan in 1974.