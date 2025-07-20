Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law shares wholesome reason for his late birthday message

Proyanka Chopra may have just turned 43 last week but the birthday love is not stopping. Celebrating her special day with a very beautiful, calm beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie along with close family and friends, the wishes online had not stopped pouring in even days after the big day.

Joining the late celebration was Kevin Jonas Sr, her father-in-law, who posted a belated but very hearty birthday message on his social media, much to the delight of the fans.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas father-in-law's cute birthday message for her