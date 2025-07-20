Celebs

Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law shares wholesome reason for his late birthday message

Kevin Jonas Sr shared a belated birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra with an adorably sweet reason that’s melting hearts online
Proyanka Chopra may have just turned 43 last week but the birthday love is not stopping. Celebrating her special day with a very beautiful, calm beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie along with close family and friends, the wishes online had not stopped pouring in even days after the big day.

Joining the late celebration was Kevin Jonas Sr, her father-in-law, who posted a belated but very hearty birthday message on his social media, much to the delight of the fans.

He was fashionably late, still fans would find Kevin Sr’s post endearing, and totally relatable. One fan wrote, ‘Just a father in law loving his amazing daughter in law 😍’ while another penned, ‘Papa K is the most wholesome father in law ever.’ And the ‘Happy Birthday … albeit a tad late,” Post was released post belatedly which belies the ‘late is better than […],” Saying. A late wish can still be appropriate after all. It shows that even a late wish can be warm if done correctly.

Priyanka celebrated her birthday in a beach retreat from where she shared a couple of videos and pictures on Instagram. Casually giving cool beachy vibes in a cheerful yellow bikini, Priyanka looked radiant as she spent quality time with her family. The carousel also showcased her sharing laughs and cuddles with her husband Nick, enjoying playful moments with little Malti, and enjoying amidst nature

The post included scenes of the family splashing in the ocean, interacting with animals, and simply soaking in the peaceful vibes of their holiday. It wasn't a typical lavish big show party but rather a quite one intimate holiday which the actress prefers mostly away from all the buzz and crowd.

Actress priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra Birthday

