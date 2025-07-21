Rachel Brosnahan hires witch to combat decade-long travel curse

Superman actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in the new DC Universe movie, has unveiled a pretty unusual fix for a decade-long problem: she paid a witch to lift a relentless “travel curse.” The actress described her unusual experience during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying how much she is relieved that the magical treatment seems to have been successful just in time for the rigorous Superman press tour.

Rachel Brosnahan opens up about her tryst with witchcraft

Rachel said that her trips have been “never not as stressful as humanly possible” over the last decade. So dire was the curse that even DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has apparently refused to fly with her. “Nobody believes the curse until they fly with me,” Rachel remembered, before recounting a few infamous stories that illustrate her travel dilemmas.

One instance was during her filming in New Mexico and scheduled to premiere a film at Cannes. Even after an otherwise perfect day, there came an “apocalyptic snowstorm” that reduced everything to a total whiteout, and she just managed to catch her flight. Yet another infuriating experience was travelling to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games, where her friends were able to board their flights with no problem, while Rachel herself was stuck in Los Angeles airport for eight hours, missing baggage and reservations. She even wondered if the “chaos” around her audition for Lois Lane could have somehow been “Lois Lane-coded.”