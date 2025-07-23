Wamiqa Gabbi to star opposite Bhuvan Bam in Dharma project

The project, said to be a romantic comedy with plenty of laughs and is titled Kuku Ki Kundali. While this film would mark Wamiqa’s first collaboration with Karan Johar’s production house, it also serves as Bhuvan Bam’s official Bollywood debut on the big screen. Known primarily for his massive digital presence and YouTube stardom, Bhuvan has already proved his acting mettle with series like Taaza Khabar. His transition from internet icon to film lead is a significant move and casting Wamiqa opposite him only adds to the excitement around the film.

But that’s not the only major project Wamiqa has on her slate. She’s also starring in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan and led by Akshay Kumar. This film will be the seventh collaboration between the actor-director duo, who have previously delivered hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dan. Slated for release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla has already wrapped production.