Euphoria season 3: Hans Zimmer and Labrinth set to collaborate for the show's score

In an official statement, Zimmer expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it “an honour” to work with Levinson’s visionary team and praising Labrinth’s previous contributions to the show’s influential soundscape. Labrinth, in turn, called Zimmer a “hero” and said he was excited to collaborate and create “new magic” together. Sam Levinson, creator of the series has earlier revealed that the show's cinematic tone is inspired by Interstellar and True Romance, which makes Hans Zimmer the perfect choice for composing next season songs.

Hans Zimmer's style and process of composing are much likely to bring new heights and genre blending sound to the new season. Season 3 has already stirred up buzz for its plot direction, returning cast, and long delay following Season 2’s 2022 finale. With the musical collaboration between two of the most innovative composers in modern entertainment, the series is poised for a powerful return both visually and sonically.