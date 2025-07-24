How did Raj Shamani land that Vijay Mallya podcast? YouTuber reveals on Kapil Sharma's show

Last month YouTuber Raj Shamani brought controversial businessman Vijay Mallya in on his episode for a 4-hour debrief. This move broke the internet as soon as the teaser dropped. Recently during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma show, Raj opened up on this viral episode and how he bagged it.
The four-hour-long podcast with businessman Vijay Mallya marked his first media outing after being MIA for years. It not only garnered online traction and grabbed eyeballs but also everyone was curious about how raj landed the interview in first place. The podcast included discussions on Vijay Mallya’s luxurious lifestyle and the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines.
Speaking to Kapil Sharma on his show, Raj revealed that Vijay Mallya's interview opportunity came by pure chance and fate. While on a walk in London, he spotted the businessman and decided to approach him directly.
“Sir, do you know who I am?” Raj reportedly asked. “Do you know what a podcast is?” His bold, impromptu pitch worked and something that, Kapil Sharma noted, top agencies and PR firms couldn’t manage to pull off. After his answer hit the internet and grabbed headlines, netizens were quick to notice that he might be bluffing. Here's a few reactions:
YouTuber Raj Shamani is part of an upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will also feature creators like Saurabh Dwivedi, Kamiya Jani, and Samdish Bhatia. Each one of them will share BTS stories from their most viral interviews. With the episode set to stream this Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix, viewers are eager to hear more about the conversation that stirred up the internet.